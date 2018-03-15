BCCI’s ACSU chief to probe if Mohammad Shami took money from Pakistani lady

Mohammed Shami’s wife, Hasin Jahan, has already filed a case of domestic abuse, attempt to murder against him. (Source: Reuters) Mohammed Shami’s wife, Hasin Jahan, has already filed a case of domestic abuse, attempt to murder against him. (Source: Reuters)

Mohammad Shami will know his immediate future with the Indian cricket team in a week’s time as the cricket board has entrusted its anti-corruption chief Neeraj Kumar to investigate the allegations of corruption made by Shami’s wife, and file a report in a week. Hasin Jahan, Shami’s wife, who has already filed a case of domestic abuse, attempt to murder, against Shami, has alleged that Shami “took money from a Pakistani woman named Alishba at the insistence of an England-based businessman Mohammad Bhai”.

In response to the audio leak and in particular about the allegations of fixing, Shami has said that: “As far as the allegation of compromising my performance playing for the country is concerned, I would rather die than do something like this.” The Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) has listened to the recording of a telephonic conversation allegedly between Shami and his wife. “The said audio recording is available in public domain,” Rai wrote in the mail, accessed by The Indian Express.

“The Committee of Administrators is concerned only with such portion of the said audio recording in which the person who it is claimed is Md. Shami is heard saying another person by the name of Mohammad Bhai had sent money to Md. Shami through a Pakistani lady by the name of ‘Alisba’.”

The COA has emphasized that the investigation be limited to the corruption issue, and not deal with any of the other allegations against Shami, “unless you find that the same fall within the purview of the BCCI Anti-Corruption Code”.

“The handbook for players specifically says that if they receive money from some extraneous sources, they are required to inform the BCCI. So we are asking him, what’s the money for? The ACU will look into this. Rest we will follow the police inquiry,” Rai told The Indian Express.

The email further reads, “Please investigate the above assertions/ allegations under the BCCI Anti-Corruption Code and submit a report to the Committee of Administrators with your findings as to whether there is any basis to proceed further in terms thereof. The investigation should cover (i) the identity and antecedents of “Mohammad Bhai” and “Alisba”; (ii) whether any money was in fact sent by the said Mohammad Bhai he through the said Alisba to Md. Shami; and (iii) if yes, the purpose for which the said money was received by Md. Shami.” Shami had come out in public denying all allegations after his wife Hasin Jahan went public with a list of allegations that ranged from domestic abuse, philandering to corruption. The Kolkata Police has sent a letter to the BCCI, asking for Shami’s whereabouts—the stopovers and places visited— after the series in South Africa. Police have also seized the mobile phone, allegedly belonging to Shami, in connection with the probe. The mobile allegedly has the call list and chat records between the India fast bowler and various women.

As soon as the news broke out, the COA didn’t include Shami in the annual contracts’ list – It is learnt that the BCCI had originally included Shami in ’A’ category, which would have earned him an annual retainer of five crores. The COA email concludes with a deadline of a week. “Since the Committee of Administrators has decided to hold back Md. Shami’s player contract pending submission of your report as aforesaid, you are requested to submit the said report at the earliest and preferably no later than seven days from today.” Shami’s future is now in the hands of BCCI’s anti corruption chief Kumar. This could be Kumar’s last high-profile case as its been reported that it’s likely he would be replaced by former Director General of Police (Rajasthan), Ajit Singh Shekhawat, before the IPL starts.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App