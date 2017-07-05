BCCI wants ex-players to be India managers

The Indian team manager’s post was earlier treated as a junket for board members. The Indian team manager’s post was earlier treated as a junket for board members.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be inviting applications for the Indian team manager’s post soon and if sources in the Indian board are to be believed, only former cricketers will be able to apply for the job. Sources in the BCCI told The Indian Express that applications will be invited and those who have played First-Class or international cricket will be considered for the job.

The Indian team manager’s post was earlier treated as a junket for board members. However, it looks that the BCCI bosses, under the guidance of the Committee of Administrators, have decided to stop the practice. The role of a manager came into limelight after the Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble issue hit the headlines. The CoA kept asking for the manager’s report of the past 12 months but never got them.

“Only cricketers can become managers. Cricketers who have played First-Class or international cricket. We discussed whether members who have done a good job in the past should be allowed to take part in the application process. However, we felt having cricketers as managers will help because they can understand what players’ needs are. Those cricketers who are having any post in associations can apply but will have to give up their post once picked,” sources in the BCCI informed.

Raman for England?

Former India opener WV Raman, who is currently the batting coach at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore, is likely to be given temporary charge as coach of the India Under-19 team for their upcoming tour of England. Just a few days ago, Rahul Dravid had agreed to continue his coaching role for the India Under-19 and India A teams, but he will head to South Africa with India A and will not be travelling with India Under-19 as both tours will take place simultaneously.

Raman has already been looking after Under-19 cricketers, especially during the two-month camp at the NCA in the off season.

“He knows all these boys and has been working in the NCA with them. Raman is the right candidate for the task and anyways he is in regular touch with Dravid,” a BCCI official told The Indian Express. It is also understood that Dravid has told board officials that the Under-19 in-charge will have to update him about the performances of the boys on a regular basis. Raman has been working with the NCA since December 2015.

Meanwhile, Abhay Sharma will be travelling with the India Under-19 team as its fielding coach. The board has not given him a two-year deal, unlike Dravid, but would review his contract series by series. Sharma doesn’t have any coaching assignment with any IPL team.

However, the BCCI has decided not to send any bowling coach with the team. The India Under-19s will play two four-day games and five one-dayers against England Under-19 starting on July 19.

Also, the BCCI has given Dravid the freedom to choose his own support staff for the India A tour. The board is yet to get clarity from Paras Mhambrey, who had earlier toured with India Under-19 and India A. The former Mumbai captain is currently employed with Mumbai Indians as assistant coach and also looks after Reliance’s cricket team.

India A’s tour of South Africa will have two four-day matches against the hosts. With Australia A likely to back out due to a pay dispute with their board, the India A team may also play five one-dayers with South Africa A.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App