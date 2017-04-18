BCCI united in Big Three push

Latest News

Rs 350 crore was the estimated revenue that the BCCI was expected to gain according to the Big Three model.

Written by Devendra Pandey | Mumbai | Published:April 18, 2017 4:07 am

The BCCI is united when it comes to backing the Big Three revenue model at the ICC and are still ready to take the extreme step of withdrawing the Indian team from the Champions Trophy to be held in England, The Indian Express has learnt.

A whopping figure of Rs 350 crore, a figure that was mentioned repeatedly during BCCI meetings held during Srinivasan’s reign, was the estimated revenue that the BCCI was expected to gain according to the Big Three model. The BCCI will hold their special general body meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday to decide the further course of action.

