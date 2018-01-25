BCCI treasurer writes to CoA on CEO’s early increment

It’s learnt that Johri’s present annual income stands at Rs 5.76 crore. It’s learnt that Johri’s present annual income stands at Rs 5.76 crore.

Did Rahul Johri, the CEO of Indian cricket board, get an increment of Rs 60.5 lakh without meeting the requisite targets? That’s the allegation raised by BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhary in an an email to the Committee of Administrators (CoA). The bone of contention seems to centre around the date of increment: it was given to Johri on April 1st 2017, but according to his contract, Johri was eligible for an increment two months later, in June, at the completion of one year in the job.

According to Johri’s contract, his salary is linked to the revenue of the BCCI and his increments are based on the annual increase in their revenue. It’s learnt that Johri’s present annual income stands at Rs 5.76 crore, and his increment was set to 0.5% of incremental cash flow accrued to BCCI, restricted to Rs 1 crore in the first year of his job. Johri’s increment came down to the OPPO contract for Rs 1,079 crores as sponsor of Indian team for the next five years that came into being on April 1st 2017. It was five times more than the previous Star India contract that ended on March 31st 2017.

“…The CEO ought not have received any increment since the prerequisites for the increment to be given were not even met. However…the CEO was given an increment in violation of the conditions agreed upon in the contract. The increment was approved by the Committee of Administrators and the approval is not in accordance with the contract,” Chaudhary wrote in his mail that was addressed to Vinod Rai, Diana Edulji, and also to Amitabh Choudhary (BCCI’s acting secretary) and CK Khanna (acting president).

