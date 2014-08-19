BCCI to study Duncan Fletcher’s report

It is mandatory for coach and the manager to submit a report after every series (Source: AP)

The Indian Test team’s 1-3 loss to England is unlikely to see an immediate response from the Indian cricket board, which will wait for coach Duncan Fletcher to file his report before mulling any change in the coaching structure or captaincy. More so with the ODI series to begin next week, top BCCI officials prefer a wait-and-watch policy.

“In a week’s time the ODI series is going to start so this is not the right time to make any changes, if at all we do plan to. We all are upset with the Indian team’s performance in England. We will be reviewing the England tour once the series is over. But it will be done after looking at Fletcher’s report. Having Dhoni as a captain or not will be decided by selection committee,” a top BCCI official told The Indian Express.

However, it is mandatory for the coach and the manager to submit a report after every series.

The BCCI official was of the view that keeping the collective poor form of the team in mind it will be difficult to find an alternative to Dhoni. Even coach Fletcher is likely to hold onto his job as he has a contract till the end of the 2015 World Cup to be held early next year.

“We have to accept the reality that we don’t have a player who can take over the captaincy from Dhoni. The next best option was Virat Kohli but he himself is going through a tough phase in his career,” the BCCI official added.

Thakur voices concern

New Delhi: BCCI joint secretary Anurag Thakur voiced his concern about the performance of Indian team’s support staff and felt that “some introspection” is needed regarding Duncan Fletcher’s role. “Not only as a BCCI official but just like millions of fans, I am extremely disappointed with the Indian team’s performance in this Test series. I think some introspection is needed in order to get back to winning ways,” Thakur said. An executive functionary and one of the BCCI heavyweights, Thakur feels that one should seriously look into the role of chief coach Fletcher. (PTI)

