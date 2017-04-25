BCCI to push for deferment

Ahead of the ICC Board meetings on April 26, the BCCI has begun backroom manoeuvring with an eye to deferment. The previous Board meeting in February had agreed in principle to bring about a change – by a 7-2 voting margin in the existing governance and financial model. This means the Indian board’s revenue share might reduce by close to $200 million for the ongoing eight-year rights cycle from 2015 to 2023. The proposals need the official seal at this meeting before the formal ratification at the ICC AGM in June. According to an Indian cricket board official, efforts are on to defer the whole thing “at least by two-three months”.

The acting BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary has been authorised by the Supreme Court to attend the ICC Board meeting as India’s representative, and it is learnt that he held an initial discussion with “four-five Full Member countries” in Dubai on Monday — overtures to reach a consensus about deferment.

“We are trying to persuade them that we are not against the others in terms of what they want (revenue share), but they should also reciprocate by understanding that India’s position cannot be harmed. So if the whole thing is kept on hold for some time, then fresh thoughts can be applied,” said a BCCI official.

