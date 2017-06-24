BCCI to head ICC governance committee  

BCCI had demanded USD 570 million from ICC. BCCI had demanded USD 570 million from ICC.

The ICC Board met on the final day of the Full Council in London on Friday and decided to form a new Governance Committee, with India heading it. The BCCI has also been included in the Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee. The BCCI had been expressing displeasure over its absence in the two important committees, as the global body overhauled its financial and governance structures for the 2016-2023 rights period. The new models were unanimously accepted at the AGM on Thursday. The new Governance Committee, however, still can review the governance structure and forward its suggestions to the Board.

“The new governance committee will study all aspects of the current model and proposed models and will bring them to the Board of Directors. The five-member Committee will be headed by the acting BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary,” a cricket board official told The Indian Express, adding: “We have been included as a member in the Finance Committee as well.” The ICC, however, has rejigged its voting structure, bringing in an female independent director with voting right and giving every member, Full or Associate, equal weight of vote. And Ireland’s promotion as a Full Member means that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will now have two votes as it owns Ireland’s TV rights. The BCCI had opposed to this voting structure but eventually accepted it. There’s a possibility that the new system can put the Indian board under pressure during votings.

