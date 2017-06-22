BCCI to get USD 405 million as per ICC’s revenue sharing model

BCCI had demanded USD 570 million from ICC. BCCI had demanded USD 570 million from ICC.

The ICC has agreed to give BCCI USD 405 million as per its new revenue sharing model which was confirmed during the international board’s annual conference in London. ICC had earlier decided to give USD 293 million to BCCI which the Indian board did not accept.

In an earlier decision, ICC had decided to give India USD 393 million as revenue but BCCI had negotiations with ICC chairman Shashank Manohar. Finally, it was decided that BCCI will receive USD 112 million dollars more than the original amount.

England will be the second highest paid board in the model. They will get USD 266 million less than India which gives them only USD 139 million. Six other cricket boards, Australia, Pakistan, West Indies, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, will get USD 128 million each. The least paid Test playing member will be Zimbabwe who will get USD 94 million.

India’s share in the revenue model is still less than what the Indian board had asked for. BCCI had demanded USD 570 million which was rejected by Manhor. The current ICC chairman has been the president of the Indian board twice previously.

The current amount is 22.8 percent of the total revenue for ICC which stands at USD 1536 million. ECB will get 7.8 percent while other boards are getting 7.2 percent. Zimbabwe is getting 5.3 percent.

