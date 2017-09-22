BCCI to let North East states field individual teams in domestic junior, women’s tournaments

As per the new schedule, the Under-19 Women’s T20 tournament which was scheduled from February 1-6 (League), and February 11-17 (Super League) has been omitted. As per the new schedule, the Under-19 Women’s T20 tournament which was scheduled from February 1-6 (League), and February 11-17 (Super League) has been omitted.

The BCCI has written to the state associations stating that there will be a change in junior and women’s cricket schedule with the inclusion of six north eastern states and Bihar. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has heeded the Committee of Administrators’ demand to let its associate members play as individual teams in junior tournaments. The Board has officially included a ‘North East’ zone in the domestic calendar for this year’s U-16 Vinoo Mankad Trophy and the U-23 CK Nayudu Trophy. According to reports, women cricketers are also set to be allowed to play in U-19 tournaments.

The CoA had assured the northeast states that it would take up the initiative of bringing the region’s cricket to the forefront. This came after the six states – Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim had written to the committee after being snubbed for the Ranji Trophy asking to let them field individual teams.

Five of those states have been granted permission to field teams in junior tournaments while a glitch has ruled out Mizoram temporarily. “We have been informed about the scheduling, and this is definitely a big thing for our cricket,” Naba Bhattacharjee, secretary of Meghalaya Cricket Association, is quoted as saying by Sportstar. It is also reported that the states have already started conducting selection trials for the tournaments. “The process has already started and the final stage will begin once the festivities are over. We will leave no stone unturned to make this a success,” said Bhattacharjee.

