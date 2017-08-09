BCCI to award Rs 15 lakh each to men, women team selectors

BCCI office bearers met with CoA to discuss multiple issues. BCCI office bearers met with CoA to discuss multiple issues.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have announced that they will be awarding Rs 15 lakh each to members of the men’s and women’s team selection committee. The decision in this regard was taken at the meeting of the BCCI office bearers and the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) for selecting ‘good teams’ in the recently concluded tournaments. “They have been rewarded for selecting good teams,” said member of the CoA Diana Edulji on Wednesday.

The meeting also considered the possibility of India competing in the Olympics but Edulji said that the decision would be taken by the general body. It is expected that BCCI will stick to its previous stance of not wanting to compete in the Olympics as it would mean that the board and the team would have to come under the Olympic charter. That would imply BCCI would have to be registered as a national sporting federation. The players would then be bound under WADA’s whereabouts clause (which they currently oppose).

As per reports, Edulji also raised the issue of rewarding women selectors more handsomely thanks to their second place finish at the ICC Women’s World Cup. However, her view point was protested by BCCI’s acting president CK Khanna who said that if women were rewarded then men should be too considering both finish second in their latest ICC tournament. India women lost in the final to England while India men’s team went down to Pakistan in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy.

She also added that the board is trying its best to stick to the Lodha Panel recommended 15-day window between an international assignment and the Indian Premier League. “We are trying our level best. We will try and adhere to it as far as possible since the Future Tours & Programmes (FTP) are decided way in advance,” she said.

A main point of discussion at the meeting surrounding former skipper Mohammed Azharuddin’s pending dues has been referred to the general body. Azhar had been suspended for life by the BCCI on charges of match-fixing. It comes just two days after S Sreesanth’s life ban was revoked by the Kerala High Court despite the charges being dropped by a Delhi court in 2015. For Azhar, the Andhra High Court had dropped match-fixing charges levelled against him in 2012. “Azharuddin’s case has been referred to the general body and Sreesanth’s case, the legal team is still studying,” Edulji said. Acting president Khanna said: “Azharuddin’s case was discussed at length. The legal team has given its opinion and I believe general body will take a favourable decision.”

