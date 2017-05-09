BCCI tells PCB it doesn’t consider MoU signed between the two as binding legal contract

The BCCI stated that it doesn’t consider the MoU it signed with PCB as a binding legal contract. (Source: File) The BCCI stated that it doesn’t consider the MoU it signed with PCB as a binding legal contract. (Source: File)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India, in its reply to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s demand for compensation, has reportedly said that it doesn’t consider the Memorandum of Understanding between the two boards as a binding legal contract. According to PTI, PCB chairman Shahryar Khan confirmed that the board had received a reply to this effect from its Indian counterpart.

“We have a got a reply from BCCI and they have raised some points,” PTI quotes Khan as saying, “One of them is they don’t consider the MOU a binding legal agreement between the two Boards. Secondly, they have pointed out that permission of government is necessary for any Indo-Pak series and since their government is not giving them permission, they can’t play with us.”

Khan also said that the BCCI has stated security issues as the reason why India could not tour Pakistan. He then said that the MoU was indeed a proper contract that the PCB had signed in exchange for their support to the BCCI for pushing the Big Three governance and financial model in the ICC.

PCB had last week sent a notice to the BCCI demanding $69.57 million as compensation for refusing to honour the agreement to play 6 series over 8 years, the first of which was to be held in 2015.

“The MoU was signed with the knowledge of the ICC. We will send them another letter and if they don’t respond positively to our compensation demand or to play series then we have completed our homework to take our case to the ICC disputes resolution committee,” Khan said”Let me clear that the PCB’s case is strong and we will go to the last stage to win at the ICC level since it is our right to demand justice.”

He also insisted that there was no clause in MoU about seeking government clearance and as it was it was India’s responsibility to get permission from their government and not the headache of the PCB.

“We even were willing to go and play at any neutral venue so where does this security issue crop up. India has played international bilateral matches at neutral venues.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd