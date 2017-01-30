Newly appointed BCCI board member Vinod Rai says his role is that of a night watchman

Vinod Rai conceded that he does not have any exposure to the BCCI. (Source: File) Vinod Rai conceded that he does not have any exposure to the BCCI. (Source: File)

Former CAG and newly appointed BCCI board member Vinod Rai said that he would like to be “a night watchman to ensure smooth transition” for the board. Vinod Rai, alongwith former India women’s cricket captain Diana Edulji, historian Ramchandra Guha and IDFC MD Vikram Limaye.

In a conversation with NDTV, Vinod Rai conceded that he does not have any exposure to the BCCI. He also said that at the same time, he is very fond of cricket and that he is very interested in ensuring that the game is run in the right direction.

The Supreme Court had struck down the Attorney General’s request to appoint the Secretary of Sports Minister as a member of the panel, referring to its earlier judgement debarring ministers and government servants from holding office in BCCI.

The Supreme Court had initially sought names from amicus curiae, Anil Divan and Gopal Subramaniam, for appointment of administrators in the cricketing body. The two had submitted nine names.

On January 24, the apex court deferred the decision to announce the names of administrators till January 30 after BCCI and the central government successfully argued that they should also be allowed to give names in sealed covers for consideration.

Career banker and BCCI Joint Secretary Amitabh Choudhary will represent BCCI in the ICC meeting on financial share model which will be held in the first week of February.

