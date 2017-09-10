BCCI should have its own plane to fly Indian cricketers, says Kapil Dev

India captain Virat Kohli (L) and his teammate Kuldeep Yadav. (AP Photo) India captain Virat Kohli (L) and his teammate Kuldeep Yadav. (AP Photo)

If Board of Control for Cricket India plans to act on Kapil Dev’s advice, we can see Indian cricketer’s flying in the board-owned airplanes. The former World Cup winning captain has suggested that the Indian cricket board should but their own planes to battle player fatigue and make life easier for players.

“Now that BCCI is making good money, it should have its own plane. It will save a lot of time and make life easier for Team India. The board can afford it. They should have done it five years ago,” Kapil Dev told TOI. “I would also love to see some cricketers buying their own aircrafts in the days to come. In the US, top golfers have their own planes. I don’t see any reason why our players can’t buy it as it will save them a lot of time. I also believe that if BCCI owns planes, the players will get enough rest between matches. I am sure BCCI can also afford the parking charges.”

Recently, chief coach of the Indian team Ravi Shastri had requested BCCI should give enough rest to players who play throughout the hectic cricket schedule.

Kapil also said that BCCI should allow Indian cricketers should be allowed to play in different T20 leagues around the world.

“This is the reason why a players’ association is important. I completely agree with BCCI that if a player is contracted, he will have to obey BCCI. But if they are contracted, the Indian players should be allowed to play all over the world.”

“Stopping them from earning isn’t the right thing to do. That is why a players’ association is needed, to speak to those players to make them play in other T20 leagues. You need to educate the players and release them as and when required. You can’t own a cricketer.”

