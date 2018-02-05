BCCI should have been proactive in getting domain renewed in time, says Lalit Modi

According to the statement, the link was purchased by Modi before 2010. (Source: File) According to the statement, the link was purchased by Modi before 2010. (Source: File)

BCCI were left with a red face when their website, bcci.tv, stopped functioning all of a sudden on Sunday. It was reported that the issue had occured because of a delay in the renewal of the domain name, still owned by former IPL Commissioner and Chairman Lalit Modi. On Monday, Modi issued a statement through his General Counsel Mehmood Abdi, which said that the “miss-payment that has been reported in the media was an issue by the web provider register.com and has been resolved.”

“The domain was on auto renewal,” said the statement, “Whereas, there was some payment gateway issue which has been resolved and the website is operational. BCCI should have been proactive to get this domain renewed well in time so as to avoid the glitch. Many domain names are relating to cricket are owned by Lalit Modi and some of them are subjudice. Lalit Modi takes care of their updation and upkeep.”

According to the statement, the link was purchased by Modi before 2010, the year when he was suspended by the BCCI. He was subsequently banned for life in 2013 and recently Modi completely quit cricket administration. Incidentally, the official website for the IPL, iplt20.com, was also registered in the name of Lalit Modi before its ownership was transferred.

It was only on Sunday night that the website was finally up and running once again and officials could also access their email accounts.

