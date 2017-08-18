This Day That Year: Virat Kohli’s special ‘chair’ makes him nostalgic about ODI debut; see pic

Virat Kohli made his ODI debut on August 18 in 2008 against Sri Lanka as an opening batsman. (Source: Twitter) Virat Kohli made his ODI debut on August 18 in 2008 against Sri Lanka as an opening batsman. (Source: Twitter)

As India and Sri Lanka gear up to face each other in the first ODI, BCCI took fans for a nostalgic ride by tweeting a picture of Virat Kohli’s nostalgic moment when he made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka nine years back in 2008. Kohli took a photo sitting on the same chair on which he sat 9 years ago on his debut match. “Few things never change – only the legend grows. #ThisDayThatYear In 2008, @imVkohli sat on this very chair during his debut game #SLvIND.”, BCCI wrote.

Virat Kohli made his ODI debut on August 18 in 2008 against Sri Lanka as an opening batsman. He was only able to score 12 runs before being dismissed by the Lankan pacer Nuwan Kulasekara. It was the first match of the ODI series where India was bundled out for mere 146 runs in 46 overs, with Yuvraj Singh being the highest scorer for the side with 23.

Few things never change – only the legend grows. #ThisDayThatYear In 2008, @imVkohli sat on this very chair during his debut game #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/0LCwQKZQ1i — BCCI (@BCCI) 18 August 2017

Sri Lanka clinched that match easily by eight wickets, but since then Kohli has never looked back and has only continued to progress, leading Team India to countless victories. His record against Sri Lanka has been very impressive as he has smashed six ODI centuries against the hosts.

Kohli’s most impressive knock against Sri Lanka came in the year 2012 when he hammered 133 runs off just 86 balls, taking India to a thrilling win, chasing 321 in just 36.4 overs.

