BCCI SGM to discuss implementation of Lodha Committee recommendations

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) is reportedly set to have a meeting on Saturday to discuss the various issues pertaining to the implementation of Lodha Committee recommendations. These primarily include the following points: one-state, one-vote; three-member selection committee as opposed to five and the age cap of 70 years.

Among other issues, the SGM will also look at the mediation between BCCI and World Sports Group (WSG). Interestingly, N Srinivasan is also expected to attend the SGM. However, he will do so as TNCA executive committee member.

In a recent interview to ESPNcricinfo, a CoA official said, “We are focused on making sure that the Lodha Committee report gets implemented, which requires the model constitution to be adopted.”

“For this, the states need to be aligned. We told them even in the last meeting that going to the court with multiple petitions won’t work. We have asked them to narrow it down to two points that are absolutely critical from their standpoint. If they are going to withdraw all their petitions and ask the court to consider two points, it’s much easier for the court to deal with the matter rather than dealing with 15 different petitions with different permutations and combinations.”

“My hope is in that meeting we will be able to narrow it down and then consider and work with the court to see if it is possible to amend one or two these things and then move forward to get the constitution finalised. Then you can conduct elections and hold AGM in September.”

