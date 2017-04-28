BCCI SGM to be held on May 7

In the latest development the BCCI’s Special General Metting (SGM) is going to be held on May 7. This was confirmed by Vinod Rai, the head of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Committee of Administrators (CoA).

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Special General Meeting will most likely be held in Mumbai where several decisions including India’s participation in the upcoming Champions Trophy in June will be taken. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to name the team for the ICC Champions Trophy.

We will hold the SGM but the view of the members is that we should announce the team first. Anyway, there is bound to be opposition to the move to pull out. It will be a divided house,” a senior BCCI official told HT. “In fact, most want to avoid confrontation. We can’t afford to pull out, for the simple reason we will be penalised. The penalty will be to the tune of ~2,000 crore.

Meanwhile, it may be recalled here that many BCCI members have expressed displeasure over the confrontational approach of the senior officials who attended the International Cricket Council (ICC) meetings in Dubai

First Published on: April 28, 2017 5:43 pm

