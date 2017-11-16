BCCI set to revoke RCA’s suspension

The BCCI has been in-charge of the Rajasthan team in domestic competitions. (Source: File) The BCCI has been in-charge of the Rajasthan team in domestic competitions. (Source: File)

Suspended from the BCCI since 2014, the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) is likely to come back in the Indian board’s fold soon. The committee of administrators (CoA) have asked acting president CK Khanna to call for an emergent special general body meeting (SGM) where revoking of the RCA’s suspension will be one of three key issues they want to discuss.

The CoA shot an email to Khanna stating that the date for the SGM had to be announced by November 16. The three-point agenda is expected to also include the Kochi Tuskers’ settlement and the next Future Tours and Programme keeping in mind the new Test and ODI championships that the ICC has brought into place.

Rajasthan has been suspended since the time former IPL chairman Lalit Modi contested and won the RCA election three years ago. The BCCI has been in-charge of the Rajasthan team in domestic competitions and age-group tournaments ever since, with the teams being referred to as Team Rajasthan. A few months ago, veteran Congress politician CP Joshi won the RCA election.

However, despite the Modi-faction no longer technically in power, the Indian board refused to lift the suspension. They cited Modi still holding a post in one of the district cricket associations as being the reason.

The BCCI made it clear that Modi would have to cease holding any post in any of the affiliates or member units of the association.

Modi was still the president of Nagaur district association, which is part of the RCA.

“The main contention of keeping the suspension in place was Modi’s presence in the RCA as a district member. Now he has informed the BCCI that he is no longer in cricket administration…the BCCI has no problem now to take the RCA back under their umbrella,” a BCCI office bearer said.

