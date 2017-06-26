BCCI set to form committee to implement Lodha reforms

The six-member BCCI committee will begin its work in the next two days and submit it first report within a fortnight. (Source: File) The six-member BCCI committee will begin its work in the next two days and submit it first report within a fortnight. (Source: File)

In an expected move, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to form a committee for the implementation of Lodha reforms across the board. The development was confirmed by BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary at the end of the Special General Meeting on Monday.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India will form a committee to ensure the principal order of Supreme Court can be implemented at the earliest,” Choudhary said speaking to the media after the meeting.

“A five-six member committee will be formed tomorrow (Tuesday) to see how best and quickly the principal order of the Supreme Court can be implemented,” he said.

BCCI will form a six-member committee and begin its work in the next two days. The committee is expected to submit its first report within a fortnight. The major issues that the committee will be looking into are ‘one-state, one-vote’, age cap of 70 years, cooling off period after every three years and increasing the number of members in the selection panel to five from current three.

The SGM was also attended by N Srinivasan and Choudhary said that it was the state unit’s decision who they chose to represent them at the meeting.

“BCCI member units are requested to attend meeting, which individual is chosen to represent unit is their discretion.” he said.

Some of the other issues that were discussed in the meeting were playing bilateral series with Pakistan and suspension issue of Rajasthan Cricket Association.

“We met with the PCB on the basis of a letter signed by the BCCI back in 2014. It was necessary. Our position is still the same. The tour can take place only after government permission,” Chaudhary said.

