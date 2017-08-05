Latest News

BCCI seeks government clearance for hosting U-19 Asia Cup

The tournament, as it stands, is scheduled to be held in November. It’s learnt that the BCCI had written to the Home Ministry a few weeks ago and are still awaiting a reply.

Earlier this year, as it turns out, the BCCI had written to the Indian government asking whether they could play Pakistan in a bilateral series next year.
THE BOARD of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sought clearance from the Indian government to host the Under-19 Youth Asia Cup since the tournament will include a team from Pakistan. The tournament, as it stands, is scheduled to be held in November. It’s learnt that the BCCI had written to the Home Ministry a few weeks ago and are still awaiting a reply. As a result they have asked the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), who will be meeting in Sri Lanka during the second week of August, whether they could push the tournament back to allow the Indian board some more time to get the necessary permission. The tournament had been hosted by Sri Lanka last year and the BCCI were keen on bringing it to India this year.

“The BCCI has written to the Indian government seeking permission for whether we can host the Youth Asia Cup for under-19 boys. In normal circumstances, we wouldn’t be too worried about getting the clearance but since the tournament would include a team from Pakistan an approval is being sought. The government’s stance so far has been that India cannot play Pakistan in a bilateral series but there’s no clarity on whether they could face each other in a multinational event like this,” a BCCI official told The Indian Express.

Earlier this year, as it turns out, the BCCI had written to the Indian government asking whether they could play Pakistan in a bilateral series next year. Their request was, however, turned down and the BCCI had to then go ahead and organize a full-series with Sri Lanka at home in November-December of this year. BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary, meanwhile, was unavailable for comment.

