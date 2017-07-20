BCCI reveals payment details for June 2017, Anil Kumble gets Rs 48.75 lakhs; Rohit Sharma receives 1.12 crore

BCCI revealed payments for the month of June. (Source: Express Archive) BCCI revealed payments for the month of June. (Source: Express Archive)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently divulged its payments made above Rs. 25 lacs for the month of June 2017. In a table which features names of not only former coach Anil Kumble, current players, but also IPL teams like Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Former Indian coach Anil Kumble bagged Rs 48 lacs (48,75,000.00) in the month of April while skipper. Among the batsmen, Rohit Sharma secured a sum of Rs 1.12 crore (Rs 1,12,55,167) as “share of gross revenue 2015-16 international tournament played in and outside India”. In the same period, Ajinkya Rahane received Rs 1.10 crore while R Ashwin received Rs 1.01 crore.

Among the bowlers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar features on the list with a sum of Rs 67,99,997 (share of gross revenue 2015-16 International Tournament played in outside India) while Umesh Yadav bags Rs 83,63,214 (share of gross revenue 2015-16 International Tournament played in outside India)

Other players featuring in the list are Manish Pandey who received Rs 2970112 ((share of gross revenue 2015-16 International Tournament played in outside India) while Suresh Raina received Rs 3,282,757 – (share of gross revenue 2015-16 International Tournament played in outside India).

Amit Mishra is another name in the list who received Rs 4,220,689 – (share of gross revenue 2015-16 International Tournament played in outside India)

As far as state associations are concerned the Punjab Cricket Association featured on the list and in the above mentioned period raked in Rs 1,69,50,000 (Advance against the amount due to Association-Hosting Fees for India Vs New Zealand held on 23rd October 2016).

Hyderabad Cricket Association is another name on the list which received a sum of Rs 63,00,000 (Hosting Fee for the Final match held at Hyderabad for IPL Season 2017)

Among the IPL sides, Knight Riders Sports Private Limited raked in a sum of Rs 15,75,00,000 while Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited received Rs 21,00,00,000.

Meanwhile, in the list of foreign payments, Cricket South Africa (CSA) received a sum of Rs 4,03,44,445 (IPL 2016 release fee) while New Zealand Cricket (NZC) were given a sum of Rs 13,587,336 IPL 2016 release fee).

Noticeably, skipper Virat Kohli’s name did not feature on the list.

