BCCI releases players handbook of ‘100 things every professional cricketer must know’

The handbook document will be the official handbook for all the cricketers registered with the BCCI. The handbook document will be the official handbook for all the cricketers registered with the BCCI.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday issued players handbook that covers several issues from money managing to managing emotions. Committee of Administrators (CoA) released the book that is titled ‘100 things every professional cricketer must know’ which is also in line with Lodha recommendations.

The handbook has been forworded by former India captain and current India A coach Rahul Dravid. This covers as many as 10 topics including handling pressure, having legal knowledge, dealing with media, knowledge of keeping fit and eating well.

“As a coach to young cricketers, I have realised that it is important to create an environment that supports and empowers them as they prepare to participate and succeed at sport,” Dravid wrote in his foreword.

“During my playing career, I was fortunate to have a number of mentors, who contributed to my success in various ways. In that sense, there is a lot of value in having the awareness to know what information to seek and whom to seek it from. I see this handbook as a valuable resource that can be referred to from time to time. A wide range of topics is covered, which I hope will enable better decision making, especially among younger cricketers,” he added.

Moreover, this would be an official handbook to all professional cricketers associated with BCCI.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd