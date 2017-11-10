BCCI refuses to adhere to World Anti-Doping Agency regulations, says it is outside NADA jurisdiction

The BCCI stated that while it is not subject to NADA jurisdiction, it has “adopted and implemented” the ICC Anti-Doping Code which is based on the WADA Code. (Source: File) The BCCI stated that while it is not subject to NADA jurisdiction, it has “adopted and implemented” the ICC Anti-Doping Code which is based on the WADA Code. (Source: File)

The BCCI stated that it cannot be subjected to the norms of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) as it is an “autonomous sports organisation affiliated to the International Cricket Council.” The BCCI stated that it is not subject to the jurisdiction of the NADA and that it is required to operate within the rules set forth by the ICC.

In two letters that the BCCI sent two to the Sports Ministry and NADA, it said that it “has a zero-tolerance policy to doping in the sport of cricket and is committed to fight against doping in cricket in all forms.” The BCCI also stated that the ICC is a signatory to the WADA code since 2006 and the international cricket board’s anti-doping code is based on it. It stated that while it is not subject to NADA jurisdiction, it has “adopted and implemented” the ICC Code since 2011 as a full member of the cricket governing body.

“For analysis and testing of samples, BCCI adheres to the WADA International Standard for Laboratories and the WADA International Standard for Testing and Investigations,” the letter said. “BCCI has adopted the WADA list of prohibited substances and prohibited methods, as amended by WADA from time to time, as more particularly set out in Article 4.1 to 4.3 of the BCCI code,” said the Board, “BCCI has engaged the services of the same expert sample collection agency that is also engaged by the ICC to provide collection sample services viz. International Doping Tests & Management.”

The BCCI statement comes in the wake of the the World Anti-Doping Agency reportedly asking the ICC to direct Indian cricketers, both domestic and international, to make themselves available for drug testing by NADA. Failing, the world body warned that NADA could could lose its accreditation with WADA, leaving India without a recognised anti-doping body. Such a scenario could prove disastrous for Indian sports in general.

