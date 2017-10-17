Diwali 2017
BCCI refers to Anil Kumble as ‘former bowler,’ deletes tweet after drawing social media ire

BCCI's new tweet, while calling Anil Kumble a former captain and 'Legend,' still doesn't acknowledge him as a former coach.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: October 17, 2017 4:20 pm
anil kumble, anil kumble birthday, kumble birthday, bcci, anil kumble bcci, cricket news, Anil Kumble stepped down from his role as India coach on Tuesday evening. (Express file photo)
The Board of Control for Cricket in India drew the ire of the Twitterverse for referring to Anil Kumble as “former bowler” while wishing him a happy birthday. Kumble, who turned 47 on Tuesday, has amassed a host of honours and records in an international career that spanned nearly two decades. He retired from the international form of the game as Test captain and was head coach of the Indian team for a year. The Board’s post itself drew a lot of angry comments from fans and journalists.

The BCCI later deleted that tweet, although a screenshot of it can be found on social media. Apart from that, their new tweet said, “Here’s wishing a very happy birthday to former #TeamIndia Captain Mr. Anil Kumble,” thus leaving out the part of him being a former India coach. Kumble’s tenure as coach, though a successful one, had a rather unsavoury ending. He had to quit after he fell out with captain Virat Kohli with Kumble himself saying that he came to know that the captain had “‘reservations’ with his style.”

India have since appointed Ravi Shastri and have completed a tour of Sri Lanka and a limited overs series against Australia. Kumble’s tenure as coach, though short, was significant especially in Test cricket. India clinched the no. 1 spot in Test rankings and have stayed there ever since. They defeated New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia at home before reaching the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. It was shortly after the Champions Trophy final defeat that Kumble announced his decision to not continue as the Indian team coach.

