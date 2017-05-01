Latest News
  • BCCI recommends Cheteshwar Pujara, Harmanpreet Kaur for Arjuna award

BCCI recommends Cheteshwar Pujara, Harmanpreet Kaur for Arjuna award

Cheteshwar Pujara and Harmanpreet Kaur have made important contributions with the bat for the Indian women's and men's team.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 1, 2017 8:52 pm
cheteshwar pujara, pujara, arjuna award, bcci, pujara arjuna award, cheteshwar pujara arjuna award, bcci arjuna award, harmanpreet kaur, cricket news, cricket, sports news, indian express Cheteshwar Pujara has emerged as one of the most important batsmen for India in their recently concluded Test season. (Source: File)

Cheteshwar Pujara has been recommended by the BCCI for the Arjuna award to be presented in August 2017, according to PTI. The Indian cricket board has also nominated women’s cricket team member Harmanpreet Kaur. “We have sent Cheteshwar and Harmanpreet’s name for the Arjuna award,” a senior BCCI official is quoted as saying by PTI.

“The names have been forwarded to the Ministry of Sports,” said the official, “Both have been exceptional performers during last season and were unanimous choice from our end.”  Harmanpreet Kaur has been India’s best limited overs batswoman in the last season. She played a significant role in India’s T20 series victory against Australia Down Under and was also made prominent contributions in Women’s Asia Cup triumph.

Pujara, on the other hand, has been one of the most important batsmen for India in their recently concluded Test season. In the series against Australia, when captain Virat Kohli was experiencing a lean run, Pujara stepped up and led the Indian batting line up through many a sticky situation.

Pujara’s reputation as a Test batsman, however, seems to have hurt him too as he was unsold in this season’s IPL auction. Pujara stated that he would like to shake off his status as a ‘Test specialist.’ After a match saving double hundred that he scored against Australia in the third Test, Virat Kohli called him one of the most important players in the Indian batting line up. Pujara pulled off a heroic rescue act as he faced 672 balls to score 202.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It’s hard for a captain to stand here and speak after a performance like this 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

38th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 1, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
TODAY

39th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 1, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Gujarat Lions

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

40th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 2, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

41st T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 3, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

42nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 4, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Gujarat Lions

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi