BCCI recommends Cheteshwar Pujara, Harmanpreet Kaur for Arjuna award

Cheteshwar Pujara has emerged as one of the most important batsmen for India in their recently concluded Test season. (Source: File) Cheteshwar Pujara has emerged as one of the most important batsmen for India in their recently concluded Test season. (Source: File)

Cheteshwar Pujara has been recommended by the BCCI for the Arjuna award to be presented in August 2017, according to PTI. The Indian cricket board has also nominated women’s cricket team member Harmanpreet Kaur. “We have sent Cheteshwar and Harmanpreet’s name for the Arjuna award,” a senior BCCI official is quoted as saying by PTI.

“The names have been forwarded to the Ministry of Sports,” said the official, “Both have been exceptional performers during last season and were unanimous choice from our end.” Harmanpreet Kaur has been India’s best limited overs batswoman in the last season. She played a significant role in India’s T20 series victory against Australia Down Under and was also made prominent contributions in Women’s Asia Cup triumph.

Pujara, on the other hand, has been one of the most important batsmen for India in their recently concluded Test season. In the series against Australia, when captain Virat Kohli was experiencing a lean run, Pujara stepped up and led the Indian batting line up through many a sticky situation.

Pujara’s reputation as a Test batsman, however, seems to have hurt him too as he was unsold in this season’s IPL auction. Pujara stated that he would like to shake off his status as a ‘Test specialist.’ After a match saving double hundred that he scored against Australia in the third Test, Virat Kohli called him one of the most important players in the Indian batting line up. Pujara pulled off a heroic rescue act as he faced 672 balls to score 202.

