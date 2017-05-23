BCCI raises security concerns with ICC after Manchester attack

India will leave for England on Wednesday. India will leave for England on Wednesday.

Worried about the security of the Indian cricket team during the ICC Champions Trophy in England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has raised its concern with the International Cricket Council. The concern comes after the terrorist attack in Manchester. BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary said that the board sent a message to ICC raising the concern.

“When I woke up, the first thing which I learnt was about these attacks. As soon as I was in the BCCI office we sent out a message raising our concerns about security of the Indian team’s travel, accommodation and the playing (arena). Thankfully ICC has responded to it within two hours. They have been sensitised about our concern,” Chaudhry said.

“Obviously these attacks are in nature of terrorist attack. This is something which can affect any individual on the planet. The security concerns are that much more intense,” Chaudhry said.

He also said that there is still no change in the team’s schedule but added that no squad member has raised the concern.

“These concerns are so overwhelming that the team does not have to come and show its concern. We are all concerned,” he said.

Nine days before the Champions Trophy begins in England, a terrorist attack took place in Manceshter by a suicide at a concert by US pop star Ariana Grande in killing at least 22 people, including children.

The tournament begins on June 1 but India will play its first match on June 4 against Pakistan in Birmingham. The squad will depart for England on Wednesday.

The BCCI is in constant touch with ICC and the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit consultant and former Delhi Police Commissioner Neeraj Kumar will leave for England on Tuesday, according to board’s acting president CK Khanna.

“BCCI is in touch with ICC. Neeraj Kumarji is going to UK tonight. He’s in regular touch,” Khanna said.

About the contract amounts of Indian players, Chaudhary said that they had “healthy discussions” with coach Anil Kumble about it and other aspects related to the team.

“Various types of questions came up and opinions were given. The coach too gave his opinion. There was a good discussion. The (BCCI) office bearers and COA (members) were there. It will be placed in the right forum and when we take a decision we will tell you.”

