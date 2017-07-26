BCCI may propose an increase in cash rewards for India women’s team

The BCCI acting president CK Khanna feels that there is a need to raise the issue of hike in match fees for women cricketers. (Source: File) The BCCI acting president CK Khanna feels that there is a need to raise the issue of hike in match fees for women cricketers. (Source: File)

There are chances that Indian women’s cricket team might get more than the earlier announced Rs 50 lakh each as cash reward, as the members present at the Special General Body Meeting of the BCCI may propose an increase in the amount for each member of the Indian team, who finished as runners-up at the Women’s World Cup.

It was decided by the Committee of Administrators to give Rs 50 lakh each to the 15-member team and Rs 25 lakh for the support staff. However many members from different state units feel that the cash prize should have been more as the girls produced a brilliant effort during the tournament.

“I will propose that the cash award should be hiked to Rs 60 lakh for the players and Rs 30 lakh for the support staff. The girls have made us proud and they should rewarded adequately. I think no one should have any objection if they are being paid more,” a state unit representative from West Zone, who will be present at the SGM, told PTI unofficially.

On being asked whether the decision has been taken by Committee of Administrators (CoA) regarding finance, the official reminded that any decision pertaining to finance will be first passed by the general body.

“If one can recall after the India vs Australia series, played earlier this year ended, the COA had announced a cash award of Rs 50 lakh for the Indian men’s team. The general body then decided to increase it to Rs 1 crore per player,” the source said.

Meanwhile BCCI acting president CK Khanna feels that there is a need to raise the issue regarding hike in match fees for women cricketers. “The women cricketers should have a hike in match fees. I will raise the issue at an appropriate forum,” Khanna said on Tuesday.

