BCCI president CK Khanna calls for Special General Meeting on July 26

BCCI had formed a seven-member committee to look after the implementation of the Lodha reforms. (Source: File) BCCI had formed a seven-member committee to look after the implementation of the Lodha reforms. (Source: File)

Board of Control of Cricket in India’s acting president CK Khanna has called for a Special General Meeting scheduled to be held on July 26. ANI reported that Khanna had made the decision and it comes just hours after the Committee of Administrators expressed difficulty to the Supreme Court in building consensus among the state boards to implement the reforms recommended by the Lodha panel.

The BCCI had, in an SGM held on June 26, informed that a seven-member committee had been formed to watch over the implementation of Lodha panel reforms. The committee will be headed by former IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla and BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary was to be the convenor. Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, TC Mathew, Naba Bhattacharjee, Jay Shah and Anirudh Chaudhary were the other members in the committee.

The CoA had flagged various issues in this meeting. They had accused former office bearers N. Srinivasan and Niranjan Shah of having vested interests and disrupting the meeting in order to stall the reforms. “Such disqualified persons have a vested interest in stalling implementation of judgement because if the judgement is implemented, such disqualified person will have to relinquish control over their respective state associations,” the CoA said in a statement.

The CoA had earlier hailed the Cricket Advisory Committee, consisting of Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman, for their choice of Ravi Shastri as the Indian team’s new coach. “They (CAC) have applied themselves to the cause at hand with dedication and commitment. This is exactly what we had expected from a committee of such distinguished cricketers. On behalf of all interested in ‘Cricket India’, BCCI and the COA. I thank them for the service so willingly rendered by them. We accept their recommendation in totality,” said the CoA in a statement.

