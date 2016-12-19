BCCI President Anurag Thakur congratulates Karun Nair on maiden Test triple ton

Karun Nair’s efforts helped India get to their highest ever Test total. (Source: PTI) Karun Nair’s efforts helped India get to their highest ever Test total. (Source: PTI)

BCCI President Anurag Thakur congratulated Karun Nair for his maiden triple century. He also wished the Indian team for putting together a mammoth total of 759. It is India’s highest total in Test matches.

Thakur also congratulated India U-19 coach Rahul Dravid for the effort he has put on the players of his team. He said Rahul Dravid “has been bestowed the responsibility of nurturing them at U-19 and India A levels.” “This gives them a platform to do well at that level and when they enter the national team, they try their very best.”

BCCI President @ianuragthakur congratulates #TeamIndia & @karun126 for his fantastic show & lauds Rahul Dravid's role as Ind A & U-19 coach. pic.twitter.com/rJKq1gFWWb — BCCI (@BCCI) 19 December 2016

Anurag Thakur also pointed out the impact of captain Virat Kohli and head coach Anil Kumble. He said, “They are groomed well by Rahul Dravid and when they play under the captaincy of Kohli and Kumble, they are doing extremely well. Congratulations to team India.”

Karun Nair is the first Indian batsman to have converted his maiden Test century into a triple century and the first after Virender Sehwag to get to the 300-run mark. He would have been the second player to have crossed the 200-run mark had it not been for KL Rahul missing out on his double century by one run. Karun was on the other end when Rahul was dismissed on 199.

India managed to surpass England’s first innings total of 477 and when to notch up a lead of 270 runs. This has all but ensured that they would extend their unbeaten run to 18 Tests, the most any Indian team has managed in history.

