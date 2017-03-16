BCCI plans ‘upgrade’ for women, junior teams

The committee of administrators (COA) is expected to clear the proposal at its meeting on Friday. It is learnt that the COA felt there should be no hierarchy with regard to the players The committee of administrators (COA) is expected to clear the proposal at its meeting on Friday. It is learnt that the COA felt there should be no hierarchy with regard to the players

In a major upgrade for its junior, fringe and women players, the Indian cricket board is set to clear a proposal to allow all teams to fly business class. Currently, only the senior men’s team, top BCCI bosses and high-profile employees are allowed to fly business class. The committee of administrators (COA) is expected to clear the proposal at its meeting on Friday. It is learnt that the COA felt there should be no hierarchy with regard to the players, and the junior, fringe and women players should enjoy the same benefits as Virat Kohli and his team.

“If office staff and office-bearers can fly business class, and if the board could afford to take a member each from all state associations (over 40 people) to the United States last year to watch the India vs West Indies game in Florida, why should these players be discriminated against? After all, they too represent India and should get the same benefits as others,” said a source.

The India A team which leaves for the Emerging Cup in Dhaka on March 23 may be the first beneficiaries of the upgrade. The ICC Women’s World Cup qualifier is scheduled to be held in the United Kingdom from June 26. The Under-19 team, coached by Rahul Dravid, is also set to travel to England for a bilateral series in June. In the past, many high-profile India players have expressed their annoyance at having to fly economy class to far-off destinations like the West Indies and Australia for ‘A’ tours.

