BCCI plans grand felicitation for Indian women’s team

India lost to England in the finals of ICC Women’s World Cup 2017. (Source: AP) India lost to England in the finals of ICC Women’s World Cup 2017. (Source: AP)

The Indian women’s team might have lost the final of ICC World Cup 2017 at Lord’s but Mithali Raj’s troops have received a lot of appreciation and praise for the kind of game play they put on during the campaign. According to a BCCI official who was interacting with PTI, the board will organise a felicitation ceremony for the team and they will further try to fix a meeting of the girls with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“They lost the final but made the nation proud with their performance. The BCCI will organise a felicitation for the team and we are also trying to fix up a meeting with Prime Minister Modi,” a BCCI official told.

“There is a feeling (among the BCCI and COA) that the surge in popularity of the women’s game should be cashed in on. One way to build on the World Cup gains is by having a women’s IPL. “The focus now should immediately turn to the World T20 next year,” the official added.

Mithali’s side lost to hosts England in the final by 9 runs on Sunday. This was the second instance where Indian women’s team made a cut in the finale of women’s World Cup. The last time they did this was in 2005 but lost to Australia.

In this game against England, India needed 229 to lift the trophy and they looked pretty stable till the 42 nd over when their score read 193/2. But soon a flurry of wickets pushed them on the backfoot and India were eventually bundled out for 219 runs.

