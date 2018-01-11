BCCI pays former selector Jatin Paranjape for non-working period

Paranjape and Gagan Khoda, who have only played ODIs for India, had to leave the selection panel which was then pruned to three. (Source: File) Paranjape and Gagan Khoda, who have only played ODIs for India, had to leave the selection panel which was then pruned to three. (Source: File)

The BCCI last month paid former national selector Jatin Paranjape Rs 43.20 lakh as professional fees from February to September, 2017 — a period during which he was no longer the national selector.

Paranjape was removed from his post last January as per Lodha Committee diktat which did not allow non-Test cricketers to be national selectors.

Accordingly, Paranjape and Gagan Khoda, who have only played ODIs for India, had to leave the selection panel which was then pruned to three.

However, the BCCI recently uploaded on its website in the payments above Rs 25 lakh section that Paranjape has been remunerated for non-working period.

“Yes, Paranjape has been paid Rs 43.20 lakh as professional fees for that period because a selector’s contract runs till September of each year when the Annual General Meeting is held,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“Now it wasn’t Paranjape’s fault that he had to quit the panel. So for the seven month period, we had to pay him despite not procuring his services. It was case where his livelihood was getting affected when it was not his mistake,” the official added.

The BCCI had also made payments to all the franchises in the range of approximately Rs 12 crore to Rs 14 crore.

The state associations like CAB and DDCA have been paid Rs 2.90 crore each for hosting Test matches during the Sri Lanka home series.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rohit Sharma were paid Rs 83.68 and Rs 75.97 lakh respectively for the away tour of Sri Lanka.

Cheteshwar Pujara was paid to the tune of Rs 66 lakh while Yuvraj Singh was paid Rs 35.45 lakh for the tour of West Indies.

