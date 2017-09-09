Only in Express

BCCI paid Rs 44 lakh in taxes in first month of GST roll-out

Ever since the central government of India introduced the Good & Services Tax (GST), the Board of control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has paid Rs 44 lakh in excess in taxes.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:September 9, 2017 6:11 pm
BCCI, BCCI GST, GST, Good & Service Tax, Sports news, Sports Finance, Finance, Indian Express The BCCI paid Aniruddh Chaudhary Rs 17.64 lakh in foreign exchange while stay charges were Rs 11 lakh. (Source: File)
The Good & Services Tax (GST), introduced by the central government from July 1, saw the country’s richest sporting body, BCCI, pay in excess of Rs 44 lakh in taxes.

The BCCI’s official website states that for the month of July, it paid Rs 44,29,516 in GST.

Indian national team’s physio Patrick Farhart, for a five-month period, was paid close to Rs 6 million (Rs 58,87, 139).

Some of the players were also paid a share of gross revenue from international matches for the 2015-16 season.

Stuart Binny was richer by Rs 92 lakh (Rs 92,46, 412) while Harbhajan Singh was paid Rs 62 lakh (Rs 62, 52, 871).

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel received Rs 37.51 lakh while pacer Umesh Yadav was paid Rs 34.79 lakh.

