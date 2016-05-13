BCCI paid Rs 2.62 crore to U-19, India ‘A’ coach Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid was hired as India ‘A’ and Under-19 coach last year. (Express photo) Rahul Dravid was hired as India ‘A’ and Under-19 coach last year. (Express photo)

GETTING RAHUL Dravid on board as junior coach was one of BCCI’s pricier expenditures in terms of hiring personnel. According to the board’s payments details (over Rs 25 lakh only) released on their official website for April 2016, the former India captain was roped in for a professional fee of nearly Rs 2.62 crore — the second-half of which, around Rs 1.3 crore, was paid to him on April 2.

It would seem like money well spent considering the significant impact that Dravid had on both the India A and U-19 teams that he coached since taking up the role last year. It was under his tutelage that the U-19 team stormed into the junior World Cup final in Dhaka before going down to the West Indies. Many of the youngsters who played under him in Bangladesh, from Rishabh Pant to Ishan Kishan, have made a mark at the ongoing IPL.

Other payouts to personnel include fees to contracted commentators Sunil Gavaskar and Laxman Sivaramakrishnan.

While Gavaskar was paid nearly Rs 90 lakh (Rs 89,75,297 to be exact) as commentary fees for the period between January and March, Sivaramakrishnan’s fees for the same period according to the list was Rs 26 lakh (Rs 26,12,500 to be exact).

Other payments include releasing advance money to state associations for conducting various zonal camps. Their foreign payments included Rs 98.6 lakh to Spider Cam GMBH — which is listed as 30 per cent installment — for the use of their unique equipment during the IPL.

The details also reveal that the BCCI pays an insurance premium of Rs 2.5 crore to National Insurance Company towards event cancellation arising out of an ‘act of terrorism’.

Selection camp in North-East

Meanwhile, the BCCI and the National Cricket Academy conducted a selection trial for U-16 and U-19 boys in the states of Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya and Sikkim.

According to the board’s official website this was their effort to ‘nurture talent and boost cricketing activity in the region’ and to ‘providing the best opportunity to the young players in the North Eastern states to develop and integrate them into the cricket mainstream’. Interestingly this initiative comes on the back of the Supreme Court-appointed Lodha committee’s report — which the board is yet to accept — that had lamented about there being an ‘over-representation’ by some states, namely Maharashtra and Gujarat, in terms of membership and voting rights with the BCCI despite the six states of the North-East not having a single representative.

Nevertheless, 25 players were selected from these camps and they will undergo a three-week coaching camp under NCA-qualified coaches. The final names were short-listed by members of the All India Junior Selection Committee, which includes former India new-ball bowler Venkatesh Prasad and Uttar Pradesh all-rounder Gyanendra Pandey.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App