BCCI oppose GK Pillai as observer but not keen on naming its choice

BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke proposed the absolute implementation of the Lodha Committee recommendations. (Source: Express File) BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke proposed the absolute implementation of the Lodha Committee recommendations. (Source: Express File)

Uncertainty lies in the BCCI’s future course of action after it has been asked by the Supreme Court on Thursday to propose names who could replace the existing office-bearers and preside over the game in the country. According to a BCCI source, the board is unlikely to submit any. The BCCI has also opposed the Lodha Committee’s recommendation to appoint former Union home secretary GK Pillai as observer to monitor the cricket board’s business operations.

Concurring with Lodha panel recommendation, amicus curiae and senior lawyer Gopal Subramanium pressed for appointing Pillai, ex-CAG Vinod Rai and cricketer Mohinder Amarnath to oversee the functioning of the top cricket board. But Sibal objected to all the names, in particular Pillai, who he said, had a controversial past due to his affidavits in Ishrat Jahan encounter killing case. Sibal sought one week’s time from the court to respond whether the BCCI would wish to propose any name and if so, who.

The BCCI officials are tight-lipped at the moment, a little unsure about the way ahead. But a cricket board insider virtually ruled out the possibility of submitting any names, saying: “Why will the BCCI do it?”

He also questioned the veracity of the ICC chief executive David Richardson’s statement to the media that BCCI president Anurag Thakur had asked the sports apex body to write a letter to inquire if the Lodha Committee’s proposal (CAG representative) would amount to government interference. “How can the CEO of the ICC confirm it?”

Richardson in an interview to a TV channel in September had said that Thakur asked for a letter from the global body, citing the Lodha Committee recommendation of appointing a government watchdog – the CAG – and asking for clarification about whether it could be considered as government interference. The BCCI president, however, denied that in his affidavit before the apex court.

Meanwhile, as for the appointment of independent administrators, replacing the present set of the BCCI office-bearers, the Lodha Committee had asked for it in its first status report submitted on September 28. But the Supreme Court had observed that it would be an “extreme option”.

So far, the BCCI has convened three general body meetings, where secretary Ajay Shirke proposed the absolute implementation of the Lodha Committee recommendations and Thakur seconded it. But the members rejected the clauses like one state-one vote, 70-year age cap, cooling period and nine-year cumulative tenure for office-bearers.

The Supreme Court, in turn, has debarred the cricket board to disburse any funds to the state units for any reason whatsoever until they fall in line.

The BCCI has maintained that it cannot force its members to accept the Lodha reforms in toto unless they are willing to comply. “The BCCI is registered under Societies Act, which is law of the land. So we don’t have the authority to amend our constitution without convening a general body meeting and having a three-fourth majority. If we do that any member can initiate legal proceedings. If the SC gives us the protection to change our constitution without having a three-fourth majority we will do that,” said a cricket board official.