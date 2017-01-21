BCCI old guard questions Lodha panel’s authority on financial transaction

Justice Lodha has stated that the India-New Zealand series won’t be cancelled. (Source: Express file photo) Justice Lodha has stated that the India-New Zealand series won’t be cancelled. (Source: Express file photo)

Can the Lodha committee authorise financial transactions that happen in the Indian cricket board? That’s the issue being raised by the former office bearers of BCCI. The BCCI counsel Kapil Sibal has informed the Supreme Court bench that an amount of Rs 18 crores was transferred to the imprest account by just informing the Lodha committee and not keeping the Apex Court in the loop.

Sibal was referring to the transaction that happened few weeks ago where the current BCCI top bosses had emailed Lodha Committee, seeking their approval on transferring franchise fees received by IPL teams to the imprest account.

The imprest system is an accounting system for paying small, routine operating expenses. It’s a fixed balance maintained by regular replenishments.

“Earlier too the Lodha Committee were taking decisions which they were not supposed to. And now they have started to take decisions on finance too, how can they take such kinds of decision? It’s franchise fees, tomorrow, if we have to return that amount to any of the franchises, from where we will repay them? The procedure opted is wrong,” a BCCI member said.

It is reliably learnt that BCCI has transferred Rs 34 crores till date so that payments can be made to vendors and other departments. As per BCCI rules at least two members out of three can sign on an imprest account. After none of the BCCI office-bearer were eligible, at least two out of three main officials left – Rahul Johri, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Santosh Rangnekar and Game Development manager Ratnakar Shetty – had to sign on all transactions done on imprest account.

The matter was raised by Sibal in the court as many BCCI members feel that the committee has no authorisation to approve finances of the board.