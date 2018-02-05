Supreme Court issues notice to BCCI over S Sreesanth’s life ban plea

S Sreesanth has been out of action since the 2013 edition of the IPL. (Source: AP File) S Sreesanth has been out of action since the 2013 edition of the IPL. (Source: AP File)

Supreme Court has issued a notice to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on a petition filed by S Sreesanth challenging a Kerala High Court verdict that restored the life ban imposed on him. BCCI have been given four weeks to respond to the petition by Sreesanth. The case pertains to IPL spot-fixing scandal that rocked world cricket in 2013 and the seamer has been fighting for a return to the cricket field ever since.

Supreme Court had agreed to hear the proceedings on February 5 after Sreesanth challenged the decision of Kerala High Court which restored BCCI’s life ban on him. All the 36 accused in the spot-fixing case, including Sreesanth, co-accused Ankeet Chavan and Ajit Chandila, were let off by a Patiala House Court in July, 2015. The BCCI, however, had refused to alter its disciplinary decision even after the verdict.

A division bench of the Kerala High Court had restored the ban on a petition filed by BCCI against a single-judge bench’s order, lifting the life ban imposed on the 34-year-old pacer. The bench observed that there no violation of natural justice against the cricketer and quashed the single bench order that had come in favour of the seamer.

In the appeal filed by BCCI, the board had said that the decision to ban the cricketer was taken based on the evidence against him.

Prior to that, a single-judge bench had on August 7 in 2017 provided a massive boost to him and his chances of returning to the cricket field after the life ban was lifted. Additionally, the court had also set aside all proceedings against Sreesanth initiated by BCCI.

