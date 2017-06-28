BCCI non-committal on availability of players for Pakistan vs World XI

India captain Virat Kohli leads his players onto the field during the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal match between Bangladesh and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Thursday, June 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira) India captain Virat Kohli leads his players onto the field during the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal match between Bangladesh and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Thursday, June 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will wait for the World XI selection to Pakistan announcement to decide about the availability of the Indian players for the upcoming series.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Saturday that they plan to send a World XI to Pakistan later this year to resume international cricket in the country. The ICC board said it had agreed to support a three-game Twenty20 series. Apart from the Zimbabwe tour two years back, all home matches of Pakistan had to be played outside since 2009 when there was an attack on the Sri Lanka cricket team bus in Lahore.

With plans being developed for the World XI to play in Pakistan, Amit Chaudhury said that the players will not be up for selection if their series clash with the scheduled tour. “We should wait until the selection of the World XI players because if it clashes with any of India’s scheduled series then the players will not be up for selection anyway,” he said.

“We’re scheduled to have a World XI in Pakistan in September for three Twenty20 games,” said Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur. “So hopefully that starts paving the way for future tours. We can only hope.”

