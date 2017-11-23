BCCI needs to take Virat Kohli’s cramped schedule complaint with utmost seriousness, says CK Khanna

Virat Kohli said that India were “cramped for time” before the crucial tour of South Africa in a recent press conference. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli said that India were “cramped for time” before the crucial tour of South Africa in a recent press conference. (Source: PTI)

Acting BCCI president CK Khanna said that Indian captain Virat Kohli’s view on the team’s “cramped schedule.” “Virat is the Indian captain and his view point on cricketing matters should be taken with utmost seriousness,” he is quoted as saying by PTI, “We are proud how the team is performing but if players are feeling fatigued, we need to have a broader view on the issue.”

Kohli said that India were “cramped for time” before the crucial tour of South Africa in a recent press conference. “As usual cramped for time, which I think we needed to assess in future as well because we very easily assess the team when go abroad but we don’t look at how many days we have got to prepare before we go to a particular place to play,” said Kohli, “And everyone starts judging players when results come after Test matches. It should be a fair game, where we get to prepare the way we want to and then we are entitled to be criticised. So we thought this is an ample opportunity for us to challenge ourselves, put us in a situation (which they expect to encounter in South Africa).”

India have been playing non-stop cricket since the IPL starting with the ICC Champions Trophy, then the tour of West Indies and Sri Lanka which was followed by limited overs home series against Australia and New Zealand and the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be followed by an ODI and T20I series. “I think we should analyse if it is a good option to have three back-to-back series with hardly any break for the players,” said Khanna, “The matter should be taken up at an appropriate forum. It will be great if this can also be included in the agenda for the December 9, Special General Meeting.”

PTI also reports that only the Australia series was in the Futures Tours and Programmes while the New Zealand and Sri Lanka series were scheduled as replacement for the slot that was reserved for Pakistan’s tour of India. When relations between the PCB and BCCI broke down with rising tensions between the two countries, Sri Lanka Cricket agreed to send its team to India for a full series. Even in March next year, India will be playing a tri-nation T20 tournament in Sri Lanka right after the South Africa series.

