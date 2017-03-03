BCCI modifies its guest list for awards night, invites Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke

The BCCI seem to have relaxed their stand slightly with regards to their attendee-list for their annual awards. Two days after they sent a letter to all state associations stipulating that only those officials who “are qualified as per the Supreme Court’s orders” can attend the event scheduled to be held in Bangalore on March 8; they’ve now sent separate invitations to some of the former board bigwigs including Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke.

Though the SC-qualification still stands firm for the various state units, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri has written a letter to the likes of Thakur, Shirke, Anirudh Chaudhry and Amitabh Choudhary, who have all served extensively in the board for many years, asking them to be a part of the gala event.

“Notwithstanding the present circumstances and the pending issues before the Hon’ble Supreme Court, since you have been associated with the BCCI at least till 2nd January 2017, we solicit your presence at the fifth MAK Pataudi Memorial Lecture and the BCCI Annual awards,” a letter to one of the office-bearers reads.

A report in The Indian Express on March 1 had revealed that the guest-list for the awards had witnessed a severe pruning after the committee of administrators (COA) had underlined that the disqualified members could no longer attend the annual event in the original invite for the awards. It meant that a majority of the former BCCI heavyweights would have to sit out.

Meanwhile, it’s understood that Thakur and Shirke may choose to skip the event.

Lorgat meets board officials

Meanwhile, Haroon Lorgat, Cricket South Africa (CSA) CEO, met BCCI’s committee of administrators (COA) member Vikram Limaye in Mumbai on Thursday to discuss the possibility of Indian players being a part of the new flagship franchise-based T20 league being planned by CSA for the end of the year. BCCI CEO Rahul Johri is also learnt to have been part of the meeting, where the Indian officials were informed that without their support and their players’ participation the T20 Global League will struggle to attract the Asian market. CSA had even floated tenders for teams all over the world, including in several Indian newspapers. The BCCI has historically held a strict stance about their players playing in overseas T20 leagues.