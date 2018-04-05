BCCI media rights: Star India outbids Sony, Reliance Jio in record Rs 6138.1 crore deal

BCCI media rights: This takes the per match value to Rs 60.1 crore for 102 international games acros three formats of the game. It was previously Rs 43 crore per match between 2012-18. BCCI media rights: This takes the per match value to Rs 60.1 crore for 102 international games acros three formats of the game. It was previously Rs 43 crore per match between 2012-18.

The BCCI sold the broadcast rights for India’s home games to Star India for a record total of Rs 6138.1 crore. Announcing the landmark deal on Twitter, BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry congratulated Star India for emerging as the highest bidder in the e-auction. Star India had to cough up a staggering 59.31 per cent more than what it had paid for the rights in 2012.

This takes the per match value to Rs 60.1 crore for 102 international games across three formats of the game. It was previously Rs 43 crore per match between 2012-18.

The BCCI, however, hasn’t officially announced which company landed the rights. In the e-auction that spanned for over three days, Sony Pictures Network India, Star India and Reliance were the three participants.

Star India has successfully made the winning bid in the global consolidated rights category that includes the worldwide TV and digital rights.

Rights were auctioned across three categories: the Indian television rights and rest of the world digital rights (GTVRD), digital rights for the Indian subcontinent alone (ID), and the global consolidated rights (GCR).

On Wednesday, the bids breached the Rs 6,000-crore mark amid intense bidding between Star India and Sony. The day ended with the highest bid touching Rs 6032.5 crore.

