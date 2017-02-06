BCCI media manager Nishant Jeet Arora resigns

Reports also suggest that Arora tendered his resignation following Committee of Administrators (COA)’s decision that Delhi office of BCCI would be shut down. (Source: twitter) Reports also suggest that Arora tendered his resignation following Committee of Administrators (COA)’s decision that Delhi office of BCCI would be shut down. (Source: twitter)

The BCCI’s media manager, on Monday, tendered his resignation to the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators. This came after reports of Nishant Jeet Arora leaking dressing room information to former president Anurag Thakur in an alleged attempt to create a rift between the players.

On Supreme Court panel's orders, Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke's offices closed, employees relieved

On the other hand, reports also suggest that Arora tendered his resignation following Committee of Administrators (COA)’s decision that Delhi office of BCCI would be shut down. It was learnt that Arora tendered his resignation on Monday evening after he was told that he has to shift to Mumbai at Cricket House where the staff works. He also didn’t go to Hyderabad where India will play Bangladesh in a one-off Test from February 9. The Delhi office recruits were all former president Anurag Thakur’s staff and with him being removed by Supreme Court, it was imperative that they would be laid off.

COA member Diana Edulji said that they have not named anyone but had only instructed for the closure of the office.

“We had just said that President’ s Office in Delhi should be shut down and all those recruited in Delhi office

will need to go. We never named Nishant but if he is a Delhi Office recruit then he has to go. But if his media manager’s contract is independent of it, then Rahul (BCCI CEO Rahul Johri) takes a final call. Nishant’s replacement will also be decided by Rahul,” Edulji.

