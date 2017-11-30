BCCI makes so much, players should also get it: Sourav Ganguly on cricketer’s pay hike

Sourav Ganguly (L) with actress Twinkle Khanna in Mumbai. (PTI Photo) Sourav Ganguly (L) with actress Twinkle Khanna in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni met the Committee of Administrators (CoA) to discuss various issues of Indian cricket team and players one of which included pay hike. The CoA accepted their demands and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has supported the players demand and said they are right.

“Absolutely, players should get money, why not? The Board makes so much money, the players should also get it. When Virat Kohli plays, the entire country watches him,” Ganguly said. “Players should be very well looked after because the (career) span is only 15 years. Not many (players) play for 15 (years), very few play for 20 (years). So, I am a big supporter of that (pay hike).”

“The BCCI does that. If you look at the way the players are looked after these days, it’s phenomenal. I have actually seen the entire circle. When I played in 1991, for the entire trip in Australia, I got paid Rs 30,000, and when I finished in 2013, I could see the drastic change. It’s in every profession,” he added.

On Thursday, India captain Kohli and former captain Dhoni met CoA chief Vinod Rai, Diana Edulji and BCCI CEO Rahul Johri in New Delhi. Other issues were regarding India’s Future Tour Programme and the number of matches that a player plays. Ganguly said that if Kohli and CoA will sort out the FTP issue.

“Virat is the captain, if he sorts the issue out, it will get done. I don’t see much problem there. Before going on tours, I think they should clear it out. It isn’t difficult to sit down and talk about this and clear things,” President of the Cricket Association of Bengal said. “All the players are playing well. They are all hitting centuries. Virat is in top form, so it’s okay, let them play,” he added.

