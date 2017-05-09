BCCI lost Rs 3,798 crores because of N Srinivasan and Anurag Thakur, claims Lalit Modi

Lalit Modi has been at loggerheads with N Srinivasan since his expulsion from the BCCI. Lalit Modi has been at loggerheads with N Srinivasan since his expulsion from the BCCI.

Former Indian Premier League chairman Lalit Modi, on Tuesday, said that former BCCI presidents Anurag Thakur and N Srinivasan cost “Indian cricket losses in excess of Rs 3,798 crores.” Modi made the allegation through a post on his Instagram handle.

He said that the losses came out of “cancelling Champions League and throwing out Kochi & Sahara franchises. Srini cancelled watertight contract of Champions League T20 and let go $500 million of revenue for Indian Cricket.” In the graphic that Modi shared, it is further stated that the cancellation of Kochi Tuskers and Pune Warriors India “cost the BCCI a loss of $633 million.

The IPL founder had been at loggerheads with N Srinivasan ever since Modi was expelled from the BCCI in 2010 on multiple charges. Modi has stated in subsequent interviews that he felt Srinivasan was responsible for his ouster. Modi has since been levelling charges on individuals such as former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns, who he said was involved in match-fixing in 2008. Cairns sued Modi and won $950,000 in damages in 2012.

In 2014, Modi stated that the International Cricket Council had evidence of match-fixing in the Champions League T20 tournament. Later in the year, Modi was re-elected as President of the Rajasthan Cricket Association despite residing in London. He was later removed from the post after a group within the RCA moved a no-confidence motion against him.

Modi has since been making information public on individuals involved in Indian cricket. Earlier, Modi had leaked what he claimed was an offer letter of MS Dhoni’s employment terms with India Cements. “WHY ? he earns 100’s of crores a year will he #agree to be #SRINI’S #employee. Bet there are many such contracts,” he said in the post.

