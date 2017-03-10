BCCI lodges and withdraws complaint

The Indian cricket board has decided to withdraw the complaint filed with the International Cricket Council (ICC) against Steve Smith and Peter Handscomb for seeking help from the dressing room for a DRS call. The decision came after a meeting between its CEO Rahul Johri and his Cricket Australia counterpart James Sutherland.

“BCCI will withdraw the complaint filed with ICC with an expectation that the two captains will meet prior to the Ranchi Test and commit to lead their teams by example and play the rest of the series, in the right spirit, demonstrating that the players from both teams are true ambassadors for their respective countries,” a BCCI statement said. The BCCI’s decision to lodge a complaint came a day after the ICC had issued a statement clarifying that no action will be taken against Smith and Virat Kohli.

James Sutherland was quoted as saying in the BCCI press release: “A series between India and Australia is bound to generate considerable excitement for fans in both the countries. On the field the two teams are fierce competitors who represent their countries with pride. As we have seen this week, with so much at stake, tensions can bubble over. We are half way through what has already been a riveting series – and there is still much to look forward to. In discussing the relevant issues in depth, we have agreed that it is in the best interests of the game to put these differences behind.