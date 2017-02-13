BCCI lauds the Indian team for winning T20 World Cup for blind

The Indian team have been earning plaudits from all over for their victory. (Source: twitter) The Indian team have been earning plaudits from all over for their victory. (Source: twitter)

The BCCI has congratulated the Indian cricket team for winning the Twenty20 World Cup for the Blind in Bengaluru.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would like to congratulate the Indian Cricket Team for successfully defending the Blind T20 World Cup title,” the Board said in a statement.

The Indian team have been earning plaudits from all over for their victory. The list of their well wishers include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sports Minister Vijay Goel, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and so on.

India registered a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Pakistan in the final held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

Having won eight of the nine matches, hosts India were the tournament favourites and they lived up to that billing. India needed 198 runs to win the title but in the end, it proved to be light work for them.

Man of the Match Prakash Jayaramaiah struck 99 and Ajay Kumar Reddy scored 43 as the two shared an opening stand of over 100 runs before Kumar was run out. Amongs the bowlers, Ketan Patel and Jaffer Iqbal picked two wickets each.

The two teams had earlier clashed in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2012. India had come out as winners on that occasion as well.

