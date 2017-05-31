BCCI invites applications for title sponsorship rights for IPL

Vivo’s contract ended with conclusion of this year’s IPL. (Source: IPL) Vivo’s contract ended with conclusion of this year’s IPL. (Source: IPL)

The Board of Cotrol for Cricket in India has invited the applications from parties to bid for title sponsorship rights for Indian Premier League, from August 1 to July 31 2022 through Invitation to tender process.

As per reports, the ITT is available in BCCI headquarters on non-refundable basis starting from June 1 to June 21 at a costing of Rs 3 lakhs. Moreover the bids need to be submitted by 12 noon on June 27 in a documentation form at a specific place.

BCCI reserves the right at its discretion cancelor amend the entire bidding process at any stage.

Earlier, it was announced that BCCI will begin the tender process for allocating title sponsors of the 2018 edition of Indian Premier League on May 31, 2017.

BCCI’s contract with VIVO ended with the conclusion of this year’s Indian Premier League.

According to PTI, the Governing Council decided that the “IPL title sponsorship Invitation to Tender will start on May 31, 2017; The Request for Proposal (RFP) for IPL Event Services contract will be floated on June 12; The IPL Media Rights Invitation to Tender on the next rights period will commence on July 17.”

PTI quoted, IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla as saying, “I’m pleased that both the governing council and CoA members have finalised the timelines for the next rights period. If the success of 2017 season is an indication, I believe we will be able to get the best value and service for the world’s premier Twenty20 extravaganza. “The early announcement will also help the prospective bidders/service providers to prepare well.”

“I’m confident about the process and would like to assure all prospective participants the highest level of transparency and accountability,” Vinod Rai, CoA chairman said according to PTI.

(Inputs from PTI)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd