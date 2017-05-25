BCCI invites applications for position of head coach for Indian Cricket Team

Anil Kumble is India’s current head coach and his tenure will end after the conclusion of ICC Champions Trophy. (Source: Express photo) Anil Kumble is India’s current head coach and his tenure will end after the conclusion of ICC Champions Trophy. (Source: Express photo)

BCCI has invited applications for ​the position of head coach for the Indian Cricket Team (Men).

“Applications are invited for ​the ​position of Head Coach for Indian Cricket Team (Men). The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would like to call upon interested candidates to apply for the position of ‘Head Coach’ for India and Cricket Team​ (Men)​,” says BCCI Acting Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary.

The process has been initiated since the term of the current coach Anil Kumble concludes with the Champions Trophy.

Kumble will be a direct entry for the process. To ensure a fair and completely transparent process, a nominee of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) will oversee the entire process along with the Cricket Advisory Committee.

The BCCI’s three-member Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman will conduct interviews and seek presentations to select the best possible candidate to guide the team and take Indian Cricket forward. Interested candidates should send their applications by e-mail on or before the 31st of May 2017.

Kumble was appointed Indian team’s coach in 2016 and his first assignment was India’s tour of West Indies for a four-match Test series. India have had pretty good cricketing season under him. The Virat Kohli-led side won the Test series in West Indies while emerged victorious against New Zealand, England, Australia and in one-off Test against Bangladesh.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd