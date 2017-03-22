Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to get Rs 2 crore per annum as BCCI increases players’ retainer and match fees amounts

Captain Virat Kohli has been clubbed in the Grade A bracket alongwith MS Dhoni. (Source: PTI) Captain Virat Kohli has been clubbed in the Grade A bracket alongwith MS Dhoni. (Source: PTI)

BCCI released the pay grade for players on Wednesday with the two leaders in the team – Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni sticking to the top of the pyramid. Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja and Murali Vijay are the latest to have been updated to the grade which earns the players Rs 2 crore a year. The grade also includes R Ashwin.

The Committee of Administrators met earlier in the day and decided on the Annual Player Contracts for men cricketers for the period ending 30 September 2017, as following:

Grade A (Rs 2 crore per annum)

Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja, Murali Vijay.

Grade B (Rs 1 Crore per annum)

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh.

Grade C (Rs 50 lakhs per annum)

Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Amit Mishra, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, Ashish Nehra, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Jayant Yadav, Mandeep Singh, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant

The Annual Retainer amounts were enhanced for all the categories and is double the amounts paid in the earlier years.

The Match Fee enhancement for men cricketers will be effective from Oct 1st 2016 onwards and Rs 15 lakhs per Test, Rs 6 lakhs per ODI and Rs 3 lakhs for T20 International will be paid.

Sandhya Rajesh Sawant, wife of Late Rajesh Sawant who unfortunately passed away while he was on official assignment with the India Under 19 team, was handed a cheque of Rs 15 lakhs, in recognition of his services to Indian Cricket.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd