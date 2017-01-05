BCCI in turmoil: Names of office-bearers wiped off website

Summing up the state of affairs in turmoil-hit BCCI, names of office-bearers have been wiped off the cricketing body’s official website.

While the names of the sacked BCCI president Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shrike were taken off bcci.tv on Tuesday, the website has removed the entire list of its office-bearers and various committees on Wednesday.

A click on all important committees including the working and selection committee drew a blank.

The development also casts a doubt on the scheduled selection committee meet later this week to pick the Indian team for three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals against England starting January 15.

In its latest order on Monday, the Supreme Court removed Thakur and Shrike from their positions for obstructing the implementation of the Lodha panel’s sweeping reforms in the BCCI. Thakur also faces charges of contempt of court and perjury.

The apex court also directed that all office bearers of BCCI and state associations will have to give an undertaking that they will abide by the recommendations of the panel headed by former chief justice of India, R M Lodha. The recommendations have rendered most of the office-bearers ineligible to continue their role.

The court ordered the senior most vice-president of the BCCI and joint secretary to perform the duties of president and secretary till January 19 when a new set of administrators will take charge of the world’s richest cricket board.

However, none of the five vice-presidents and joint secretary meet the eligibility criteria set by the Lodha panel.

As per the Lodha panel, no person above 70 years of age, unsound mind, ministers, government servant, convicted persons and those who have held the posts for cumulative period of nine years and those who are part of any other sports association shall be eligible to hold any position in any cricket body in the country.